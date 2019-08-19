Forsyth Drilling, Inc., of DuBois recently announced four $1,000 scholarship winners. This scholarship was given by Dianne Moore of Brockway, in memory of her husband, Raymond Moore, and her parents, Zane and Pat Forsyth. All were past owners of Forsyth Drilling, Inc. The scholarships were given to exceptional high school graduates who are furthering their education in the medical and trade/technical fields. The applicants needed to be in good academic standing, be involved in extracurricular activities in or out of school, have good character, and express their future career goals in an essay.
They are as follows:
Abigail Lecker, graduate of DuBois Area High School, attending Bloomsburg University, pursuing medical genomics and counseling.
Dylan McCluskey, graduate of DuBois Area High School, attending Slippery Rock University, majoring in engineering physics.
Hunter Allenbaugh, graduate of Brockway Area High School, attending St. Bonaventure University, accepted to the Accelerated Medical School Program
Shane Neiswonger, graduate of Brockway Area High School, attending Triangle Tech, majoring in welding program.