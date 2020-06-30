INDIANA, Pa. —Two students from Clearfield County studying at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts have been named to the Dean’s Recognition List for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester.
Area students named to the listing are Shannae Fetterolf of Kylertown, a student in the Baking and Pastry Arts program, and Vincent Foringer, Treasure Lake, DuBois.
Students are named to the Dean’s Recognition List for Academic Excellence when they achieve a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.