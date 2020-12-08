BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University’s Fifth Annual Day of Dialogue was attended by 85 students and 40 alumni, faculty, and staff recently. Lauren Sattesahn from Clearfield attended the event. Sattesahn is a computer science major at Bloomsburg University.
Day of Dialogue is an annual event that brings together students, alumni, faculty, and staff of various backgrounds to connect with their shared experiences and allows alumni to support students as they navigate their experiences at BU. It is planned and supported by the Bloomsburg University Alumni Association Board of Directors, Alumni and Professional Engagement, Office of Access and Success, Multicultural Center, Cultural Affairs, and the President’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
This year, the theme was Connecting Across Boundaries and was held virtually for the first time, allowing alumni to zoom in from as far away as Chicago, IL. Conversations centered on how students of diverse backgrounds can successfully navigate the college experience and transition from student to professional, as well as how the BU Alumni Association can help support diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus. Jaison Williams ‘93 Global Head of Talent at Fitbit moderated a panel discussion with alumni panelists Benjamin Adoo ‘05 ‘07M, Assistant Director of Graduate Recruitment at University of Massachusetts Lowell, Michael Coffey ‘00M, Senior Instructional Designer/Training Consultant at Accenture, Giovanna Andrews ‘17, Founder of Harper’s Heart Nonprofit and Media Relations for City of Wilmington, and Nancy Ayllon-Ramirez ‘09, Associate Attorney at Eichman Law, PLLC.
“I leave this event grateful and humble that we have such amazing alumni all over the world that care and support our current students,” said Director of Multicultural Center, Madelyn Rodriguez ‘95/’98M. “I am proud to be a part of the Bloomsburg University ‘familia’.”
“Day of Dialogue is so important because it provides an opportunity for students to receive crucial support as they move onward and upward,” said Special Assistant to the President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Associate Professor, Shavonne Shorter.
The Professional U experience at Bloomsburg University connects students with alumni, employers, and opportunities that integrate academics with experiential learning. Through professional development and career experiences, students build the skills and confidence that impact their community and profession.
Bloomsburg University is one of 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. The university serves approximately 8,600 students, offering comprehensive programs of study in the colleges of Education, Business, Liberal Arts and Science and Technology.