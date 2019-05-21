EAST STROUDSBURG — A total of 1,187 students received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at separate commencement exercises for undergraduate and graduate students on May 10 and May 11. ESU held three graduation ceremonies: one for graduate students on Friday, May 10 at 6:45 p.m. and two ceremonies for undergraduate students on Saturday, May 11. The undergraduate ceremonies took place at 8:45 a.m. for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and at 1:15 p.m. for the College of Business and Management and College of Health Sciences. All three ceremonies were held in Koehler Fieldhouse.
A total of 995 bachelor’s degrees, 188 master’s degrees and four doctoral degrees were awarded.
- Gabriel French of DuBois graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
- Garrett Timko of Clearfield graduated with a Master of Science in Exercise Science.
