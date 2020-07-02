Recently Boy Scouts and leaders from Troops 26 and 72 completed the 80 miles of wilderness adventure from Clearfield to North Bend on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
The Bucktail Council BSA sponsors a special patch “Chinklacamoose Wilderness Canoe Trip BSA” for those who complete the trek. The Chinklacamoose Trek consisted of five days of paddling and four nights of camping. The paddlers left Clearfield on June 6 and arrived at North Bend on June 10. By completing the trip, the paddlers earned the prestigious Chinklacamoose Patch from the Bucktail Council BSA and the 50-miler patch from the Boy Scouts of America. In addition, the paddlers complete 10 hours of conservation service work.
A total of 16 persons made the trip, divided among three canoes and 10 kayaks. Scouts with Troop 72 were Joe Griffin, Jacob Weber, Kellen Gibson, Jonah Averill and Colton Yohe. Troop 72 Scoutmaster Dave Corbeil and Unit Commissioner Dr. Hank Webster accompanied these Scouts.
Senior Patrol Leader Averill commented that he “enjoyed being able to see my troop and spend time with them especially considering all the limitations with COVID.”
“What I liked about the camping trip was that we got to go with another troop,” said Scout Colton Yohe.
The Troop 26 Scouts were Hayden Sweet, Mitch Klark, Landon Wolfgang and Jack Roy. Scoutmaster Brad Sweet of Troop 26 and adults Brian Kalgren, Andy Klark and Troy Wolfgang paddled with their Scouts. Payton (P.J.) Wheaton also joined the group for the trip. With resident camping at Camp Mountain Run cancelled this summer because of the pandemic, the Chinklacamoose Wilderness Trip represented “summer camp” for most of the Scouts.
The Scouts and adults worked as a single unit. BSA Troop 72 is chartered with the Reynoldsville First United Methodist Church and BSA Troop 26 is chartered with the DuBois First United Methodist Church.
A successful Chinklacamoose Wilderness Trip requires planning and cooperation. First, the dates were not finalized until the DuBois Area Schools announced when the last day of the 2019-2020 academic year would be. Launch locations were determined as were camping locations for the four nights along the West Branch. All participants were required to have passed the BSA swim test and to have current BSA Health and Safety Forms. The Emergency Management Agencies in the counties through which the paddlers passed were notified as well. For a successful adventure the river level at the United States Geological Service water gage in Karthaus should be greater than 2 feet. The trip started with the water level at 3 feet, making for nearly ideal conditions.
All of the paddlers assembled the night before the trek to check the troops’ and individual gear and to load all of the gear. On June 6, the paddlers traveled by caravan to Clearfield to launch below the Dudley Tonkin Raftsmen’s Memorial Dam. They paddled 10.5 miles to Shawville, taking out opposite the GenOn Power Generating Plant and before the Shawville Power Dam. The participants and gear were then portaged around the dam to their campsite on GenOn Power property. After dinner the group was treated to talks and historic images of the logging history of the West Branch. Three members of the Clearfield County Historical Society, President David Wulderk, Board Member Richard Hughes, and Gary Gilmore, Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry, shared stories for the group and showed historic photographs.
Day 2 had the paddlers launching from Shawville and ending at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Frenchville Access, a total of 15 miles, across from the mouth of Deer Creek. The Scouts and leaders were able to obtain special permission to camp at the PFBC Frenchville River Access. After making camp and dinner, the group listened to a talk on water quality and the efforts to remove acidic mine drainage from Deer Creek. Lyle Milliard, president of the Deer Creek Watershed Association, described the work that went into removing iron and other minerals from past abandoned mine drainage (AMD) and to improve Deer Creek’s pH from a very acidic 3.0 to a neutral pH of 7.0. Deer Creek was a biologically dead stream for more than 50 years and now can support fish.
Day 3 presented the paddlers with some challenging water conditions with several riffles, five named rapids, including Moshannon Falls, plus an additional 17 miles of paddling. Moshannon Falls, a class 2 white water, was the highlight of the day.
Not all paddlers made it through the rapids without incident. Scoutmaster Brad Sweet described his most memorable memory as “Andy Klark and Troy Wolfgang bringing “Full of Holes” canoe down Moshannon Falls with Landon Wolfgang riding in the middle. The canoe took on water and was riding low. Andy and Troy kept telling Landon to stop moving or they would flip. Landon was not the one moving. Andy and Troy had a bit of fear in their voices at the end. Pretty hilarious.”
“The rapids were scary and exciting,” said Jonah Averill. Hayden Sweet provided a description of running rapids in his kayak. His description was “Misjudging the gap between rocks and getting spun around backwards. I got pushed against a rock. When I tried to get free my boat took on water and I came close to flipping.”
However, no one was injured, no gear was lost, and the refreshing “swim” was appreciated for those who dumped their boats. The itinerary called for a paddle from the PFBC Frenchville River Access to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry Karthaus River Access. All “camped” at the Karthaus Community Park in Karthaus, rising at daybreak refreshed for the day ahead.
Day 4 was a “gut check” as the Scouts and Scouters faced 22 miles of river in 90 degree heat. Needless to say, frequent swims were enjoyed to cool paddlers. The final challenge for the day was paddling upstream for a quarter mile at the swiftly flowing Sinnemahoning Creek to reach the river access. Once off the West Branch the group loaded their gear and traveled to Kettle Creek State Park to camp for the night.
Day 5 (June 10) was the last day on the West Branch. The paddlers faced the prospects of afternoon storms so they quickly broke camp and made an early entry onto the river at Keating. All were able to exit the river at North Bend (RM 94) before any storms developed, completing the last 16 miles of the 80 miles of adventure. Three Scouts from Troop 26 (Jack Roy, Mitch Klark, and Landon Wolfgang) earned their Boy Scout Canoeing Merit Badge while on the river. All earned the Chinklacamoose patch and the BSA 50-miler Award.
Many white-tailed deer were observed along the scenic route through the PA Wilds but no elk were seen on this trip. In addition, a beaver was observed at Deer Creek. Many species of birds, especially several bald eagles, were spotted as well as heard. Fish, including catfish and trout, were seen darting in the water all along the route. The West Branch is particularly scenic and provided a tremendous sensory experience to the paddlers. Scoutmaster and DAHS teacher Brad Sweet summarized the trip by saying, “Most enjoyable was this was my first kayak experience. The scenery and wildlife were exciting to see. Spending the time with my Scouts, students, and my son is something I will not forget.” Hayden Sweet added that his most memorable moment “was when two A-10 Warthog planes flew over us at very low altitudes.”
The Chinklacamoose Wilderness Canoe Trip was developed by O. Lynn Frank in 1970. Frank wrote the booklet “80 Miles of Wilderness Adventure” describing the trip, including maps that show water sources, camping sites, and historical features. Frank explained that “Chinklacamoose” refers to the name of a Native American village that was located where Clearfield is today. The booklet was published by the Clearfield County Historical Society. It is also available at the Bucktail Council BSA office in DuBois. In addition, the Lumber Heritage Region published in 2004 more detailed topographic maps in The Susquehanna River Water Trail –West Branch. The West Branch Water Trail maps are recommended for paddlers on the West Branch and enhance the 80 Miles of Wilderness Adventure booklet.
Since Lynn Frank wrote the “80 Miles of Wilderness Adventure” 50 years ago, a number of changes have occurred. In particular, the popularity of kayaks has increased dramatically. River Access sites have been improved as well. The availability of the topographic maps in the West Branch River Trail makes navigation easier. However, cell phone service is largely unavailable on the river, providing a sense of isolation as the group paddled through the PA Wilds.
Scouts BSA is open to both young men and young women ages 11-17 years old. Scouts BSA is a year-round program for boys and girls in fifth grade through high school that provides fun, adventure, learning, challenge, and responsibility to help them become the best version of themselves. Interested youth can learn about local units by contacting https://beascout.scouting.org/.