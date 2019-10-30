RENOVO — Felicity Mae Enseki, a senior at DuBois Area High School, and Jenna Elizabeth Morgan, a senior at Johnsonburg Area High School, participated in Renovo’s 71st Flaming Foliage Festival which was held Oct. 11-13.
The Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival is one of the region’s oldest fall festivals. Thousands return each year to enjoy the festivities, re-connect with friends and families, and enjoy the splendor of our scenic fall colored mountains and valleys.
Enseki, who was crowned DAHS Homecoming Queen this fall, is the daughter of Tonya and Cameron Enseki of DuBois. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Group, PEP and plays on the soccer team. She also enjoys playing the piano, singing and drawing.
After graduation, Enseki plans to become a chemical engineer. Jayden Fulkroad of DuBois was her escort for the weekend.
Morgan is the daughter of Kelly and Dan Morgan of Johnsonburg.
Morgan is a member of the National Honor Society, Science Club, Student Council, Stand Tall, Prom Committee, Holy Rosary Church and plays volleyball.
Morgan plans to attend Pitt-Bradford Nursing School. Her escort for the weekend was Danny Dillinger of Wilcox.
Also attending this year’s festival was Kailey Pisani, a 2018 graduate of DAHS and the 2018 Flaming Foliage Queen. Pisani became the first young woman from DAHS in 37 years to hold the title. Her escort was Jimmy Oberlin, also a 2018 DAHS graduate. He had been voted Mr. Congeniality at the 2018 festival.
Pisani is the daughter of Kathryn and Allen Pisani of DuBois. Oberlin is the son of John and Pam Oberlin of DuBois.
Prior to Pisani, the last time someone from DuBois won the Flaming Foliage crown was in 1981 — Nancy Yaggi-Nichol.