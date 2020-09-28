WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 270 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at a virtual degree conferral ceremony on Sept. 12. The virtual degree conferral, livestreamed from campus, included remarks from Wilkes President Greg Cant and interim Provost Terese Wignot.
Local students receiving degrees included:
- Paula Bauer of St. Marys received a Master of Science degree in Education.
- Michael Micknis of DuBois received a Master of Science degree in Education.
A formal commencement ceremony honoring 2020 and 2021 graduates will be held in May 2021. Final plans are dependent on the guidance from national and state health officials. More information can be found at www.wilkes.edu/commencement.