Once again, the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Association of Housing and Redevelopment Agencies supported the Annual Art and Poster Contest sponsored by the National Affordable Housing Management Association.
This is the 33rd year that NAHMA has held the art and poster contest. NAHMA anticipated that more than 5,000 children, elderly and residents with special needs nationwide would participate in the calendar art contest this year.
The contest was open to children, adults age 55 and older, and disabled or special needs residents of our affordable housing communities. PAHRA, along with many other AHMAs across the country submit entries for this national contest. From these entries, 13 are chosen to appear in the NAHMA calendar.
The five grade categories for children are based on the grade level the contestants have completed by June 2019: Kindergarten-first grade; second-third grade; fourth-sixth grade; seventh-ninth grade and 10th-12th grade.
Jefferson County Housing Authority resident youth from Beyer Avenue participated in the contest. The entries were then sent to PAHRA for their judging from entries across the state.
Sandra McGuire, executive director, said, “While our youths’ posters were not chosen to be sent to the national competition, I’m extremely proud of the youth that participated. They created great posters and there was a lot of talent shown in their posters.”