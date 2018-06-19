Trenton Bickel and Christine Pucci of Luthersburg announce the birth of a daughter at 3:03 p.m. May 25, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Aria Hope Bickel weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Justine and Stacey Bickel of Luthersburg. Maternal grandparents are Christine Pucci of Cohoes, N.Y., and Darcie Pucci, also of Cohoes.
Paternal great-grandparents are Karen Frantz of Luthersburg and Lois Bickel of Luthersburg. Maternal great-grandparents are Mary Pucci and Nick Pucci of Cohoes and Patricia Sansone of Cohoes.
