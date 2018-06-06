Justin Riccadonna and Melissa Dunn of Force announce the birth of a daughter at 3:29 a.m. May 3, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Aria Rose Riccadonna weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Dave and Lynn Riccadonna of Weedville and George and Renee Bogle of St. Marys. Maternal grandparent is Lisa Auman of St. Marys.
Paternal great-grandparents are Rico and Yvonne Franzoni of Weedville, Amadio and Vickie Riccadonna of Force. Maternal great-grandparents are Angie Auman of St. Marys and the late Bill "Beagle" Auman.
