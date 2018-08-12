DuBOIS — Faith Williams and Danny Luce Jr. of DuBois announce the birth of a daughter at 10:54 a.m. July 20, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Arielle Johnna Lee Luce weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19¾ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Chris Guindon of DuBois. Maternal great-grandparents are Judy and Rick Gobson of Lewiston, N.Y.
Paternal grandparents are Danny Luce Sr. and Tracy Luce of Sykesville. Paternal great-grandmother is Mary Luce of DuBois.
