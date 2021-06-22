DuBOIS — “Art In The Windows,” sponsored by The DuBois Area Council On The Arts (DACOTA) and Downtown DuBois Inc., continues through Saturday.
“Come and support the many local businesses, including stores, salons and restaurants, and see what local artists are painting, from landscapes, still lifes, abstracts, mosaics, collages, and photography,” said Grace Bergin of DACOTA.
Artists who are exhibiting their work at various businesses include: Scott Gulvas and Sherry Adams, Brady Florist; Mercia Pallone at Latinos Restaurant; Marianne Fyde at Luigi’s; photographer Nathaniel Baker at Aegis, Scott Gulvas at the former Lily’s; Steve Hindman and Viviana Forest at Primitive Addition; Merica Pallone at Scissor Zone; Karolann Hoelezt at Merle Norman’s Boutique; Grace Bergin at Dream Catch and Junk Dealer’s Daughter; Toni Barber and Sherry Adams at Lisa Gabler’s Farmers Insurance; Pat McDaniel, Lillian Smith, Marianne Fyda and Jason Senior at the Peaceable Kingdom; Nina Turkin at Hockman’s Candy; Anju Jolli at Unique Boutique; Nina Turkin at Madison Marie Bridal; Grace Bergin at House to Home and Shankel’s Pharmacy, along with Sherry Adams; Carolynn Schiffhauser at H.S. Variety; and Harlan Beagley at Sarah Zwick’s State Farms Insurance.