DuBOIS — The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group's Art Walk on the Block will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in downtown DuBois from Scribner Avenue to Brady Street to West Long Avenue.
There will be arts, crafts, live entertainment, local foods, activities for the whole family, and more. There will be a plethora of displays, artists, and thrills for the senses all within a short stroll. Listen to the live music, savor the tasty treats, gaze at beautiful and creative works of art, enjoy the fun activities, and buy that perfect piece to enhance your home all right here in DuBois.
Aside from some of the area's best artists, representatives of local creative groups such as the DuBois Area Council on the Arts, Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, the Winkler Gallery, Northern Appalachian Film Collective, DuBois Area Mural Project, the DuBois Public Library, Poetry in the Park, and the Paul G. Reitz Theater will be on site to provide information and a sense of what the area has to offer.
Browse not only wonderful works of art, but also a variety of goods and services found at the favorite downtown businesses. The event is held rain or shine.
