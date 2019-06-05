The following lineup for this Saturday’s Art Walk on the Block, hosted by the DuBois Area Council on the Arts and Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, has been announced.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in downtown DuBois.
Those attending may pick up an Art Walk map in any of the more than 20 numbered stops along the route. The map lists all artists, performers, events, locations, and sponsors and donors.
The artists and their locations on the numbered map are:
- Martha Bloom at Madison Marie Bridal
- Marianne Fyda at The Peaceable Kingdom
- Cheryl Husted and Aaron Dwyer at The DuBois Historical Society Patti Scherer-Abear at The Junk Dealer’s Daughter
- Donna Inzana at H&S Variety Store
- Mary Kay Marshall at Studio 55
- Kathleen Thomas at Lisa Gabler’s Insurance
- Charles Myers and Shea Leber at Logan’s Quick Lunch Nina Turkin at Joe’s Tux Shop
- Viviana Forrest at Crazy Dough
- Sally Jones and Lillian Smith at Crazy Dough
- Anna Cass at Merle Norman
- Sam Mehalko at Scissors Zone
- Tattoo artist, Ginger, at Primitive Addiction
- Nate Baker, Anju Jolly and NAFCO at the DuBois Public Library Jayne Magee and Jean Burlingame at the Bethany Covenant Church Angela Dragich with JeffTech students at the Luigi’s parking lot
- Jonathan Bowers at Luigi’s Ristorante
- Pat McDannel at Brady Street Florist
- Sherry Adams and Grace Bergin at The Reitz Theater
- Scott Gulvas at Day Spa DuBois
Two major performances are scheduled for the Art Walk:
First performance
12:30 p.m. at the Reitz Theater, “The DAHS Dynamics” will perform “Disney Dazzle,” arranged by McHuff and directed by Nicholas Kloszewski.
Second performance
3 to 4 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church, “The Sounds of Summer Community Concert,” with concert emcee, Dr. Thomas Smith, features area instrumental and vocal artists.
Art Walk musicians
The Art Walk Musicians will provide music on the downtown streets:
- 10 a.m. to noon, Nate Horner will sing and play his guitar on Long Avenue between The Peaceable Kingdom and the DuBois Historical Society.
- Noon to 2 p.m., Sam Ettaro will perform at Firehouse Pizza.
- 1 to 3 p.m., Alex Haines, will perform be between the PK and the DuBois Historical Society.
- There will be a bluegrass band at the Soul Platter Cafe, 34 W. Scribner Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Try a sampling of the Tuscan Spring Minestrone Soup.
Special activities for children and adults
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., International Children’s Project, at Joe’s Tux Shop
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., face painting at The Tan Zone
- 1 to 3 p.m., Henna Painting at Raven Moon’s Oracle, West Long Avenue
- 1 to 3 p.m., An Interactive Community Art Project, in front of the former Academy of Cosmetology on Brady Street
- Sidewalk chalk painting, Long Avenue
- Sketching activity and cookie sale, DuBois Area Historical Society