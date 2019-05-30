The eighth annual Art Walk on the Block will be held Saturday, June 8, inside businesses and along the streets of Downtown DuBois from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Walk is free and open to everyone. The event is a group effort by the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group (DDRG), the DuBois Area Council on the Arts (DACOTA), the Reitz Theater and local donors and sponsors.
Those attending the Art Walk can begin by picking up a map at any of the participating businesses. The numbered map shows which artists and performers are at each location. Stop by to meet and greet the artists, watch an art demo, participate in an activity or enjoy a performance.
Live music will be provided by individual performers including Nate Horner and Sam Ettaro. Horner will perform from 10 a.m. to noon near the DuBois Area Historical Society, playing guitar and singing. Ettaro will perform from noon to 2 p.m. at the Firehouse Pizzeria with some original acoustic rock, 70s and 80s classics and alternative/grunge favorites.
Two group performances are scheduled:
- “The Dynamics” from DuBois Area High School will perform “Disney Dazzle,” a medley of Disney songs with dance, 12:30 p.m. at the Reitz Theater.
- The First United Presbyterian Church will present, “The Sounds of Summer Community Concert,” from 2-4 p.m., featuring a variety of musicians and musical styles to celebrate the summer season.
Several activities are scheduled throughout the downtown, including:
- “The International Children’s Project,” which allows children of all ages to create a “child friend” from another part of the globe, takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Joe’s Tux Shop.
- There will be Sidewalk Chalk Painting on West Long Avenue.
- The Historical Society has a sketching activity and a cookie sale.
- There will be an “Interactive Community Art Project” for all ages located on Brady Street.
A more complete listing of all artists, performers and times will be announced.
For more information, contact Marianne Fyda at 814-590-2255.