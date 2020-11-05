BEREA, Ohio _ Ashley Struble of Clearfield was among 680 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Struble, a hospitality and tourism management and accounting major, earned the Boesel School of Business Undergraduate Scholarship.
BW has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends. More than 400 named scholarships provide more than $3.5 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from BW. In addition, they carry on the donors’ legacies through the lives of the students who receive their support. The scholarships vary in requirements, with many specifying financial need, a course of study, involvement on campus or a commitment to excellence in a particular field. BW offers a wide range of financial support to its students – more than $51 million for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, is an independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students that offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.