ALTOONA — Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind offers monthly opportunities for educational programs and socializing with friends.
The program "Heart Health/Go Red" with Penn Highlands Community Education will be held in DuBois, Clearfield and Philipsburg.
Programs are scheduled to be held:
- 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at DuBois Nursing Home, 212 S. Eighth St., DuBois.
- 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Express Cafe, 308 Market St., Clearfield.
- 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at the American Diner, 1845 Philipsburg Bigler Highway.