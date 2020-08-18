DuBOIS — Not even COVID-19 could stop the annual youth mission trip from Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois. It merely redirected it to a more familiar location, promoting the idea that service can also be practiced locally.
For the past six years Rev. Amy Godshall-Miller, co-pastor of Christ Lutheran with her husband, Rev. John Miller, led a youth mission trip to a variety of locations ranging from New York City to Virginia’s Eastern Shore to rural Vermont.
The 2020 mission trip was intended to visit Louisville, Ky. Then came COVID-19 and YouthWorks, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the organizer of the Christ-centered mission trips cancelled all 2020 trips. But all was not lost.
“A combination of the outside of our church needing attention and wanting to do something here led to a stay-at-home mission,” said Pastor Amy.
Operating with the theme “We love because God first loved us” (I John 4:19), 18 youth and 21 adults gathered for a three-day at-home youth mission trip.
The youth participants were: Kamryn Fontaine, Avery Fontaine, Addy Witherite, Emalee Horner, Carson Dombroski, Carter Wilson, Ella Wilson, Madee Finalle, Gabby Horner, Madison Rusnica, Cole Philips, Lauren Hoover, Max Dombroski, Devon London, Derek London, Amber Eberly, Kara Hanslovan and Molly Hanslovan
During three days at their home congregation much was accomplished: staining of the cross and lettering on the front of the church; removal of bushes; replacing stones around the building; power washing the entire church including the steeple; window washing; unwrapping new chairs and an equal number of old ones given away; expanding the butterfly gardens; removing lower limbs on all fir trees; constructing bluebird boxes and installing a bluebird path; painting and installing a new mailbox; cleaning up the area behind the education building; painting the cement wall at the end of the education wing along with two outside doors; staining the cross on the education wing; weeding box gardens and all sidewalks; and repainting the yellow safety line around the flag poles.
“All of the supplies to do the work and the food were donated,” said Pastor Amy about congregational and community support for the mission. Monetary donations were used to purchase food to provide three meals a day.
All of the work, along with meals, were held outdoors, meeting COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Most of the youth and four of the adults spent the two overnights in tents on the church property. Devotions preceded each day of service and closed the activities in the evening.
Work did not fill all of the day. Games were played at the end of the work day and the mission included a trip to Parker Dam for dinner, swimming, volleyball, and hiking.
“Watching our youth work side by side with adults toward a goal was very inspiring,” said Pastor Amy. “Some great relationships were built. I couldn’t ask for anything more. The mission created many ways and opportunities to serve.”