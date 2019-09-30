WEEDVILLE — The Bennetts Valley Senior Center will hold its Annual Chinese Auction Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the center located on Plum Street in Weedville.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Nick Forsyth entertains at 7. Admission is free. Hot dogs and desserts will be available for sale.
Baskets will also be on display at the center prior to the event beginning Oct. 1, 3, 7, 8 and 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. when tickets will also be available. Winners need not to be present for the drawings.
For more information, call the senior center at 787-7888.