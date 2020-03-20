Nicholas and Taneil (Bumbarger) Bearfield of DuBois announce the birth of a daughter at 12:16 p.m. March 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Audrey Paige Bearfield weighed 8 pounds and was 22 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are William and Sandra Bearfield of DuBois. Maternal grandparents are Neil and Stephanie Bumbarger of Olanta.
Paternal great-grandparents are Betty Lou Bearfield of Luthersburg and Gerry and Lenny Larkin of Falls Creek. Maternal great-grandparents are Mary Kathleen Swope and Edward Polacek, both of Glen Hope, and Roland Swope of Madera and Norma Bumbarger of Curwensville.