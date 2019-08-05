BROCKWAY — Summer goes by so quickly, said Darlene Marshall, administrator Jefferson County Library System & Mengle Memorial Library.
“That time is fast approaching – the first day of school and the start of fall. Even though summer doesn’t really end until late September, we all know that as soon as those yellow buses start running, the leaves start turning and chilly autumn nights are right around the corner,” said Marshall.
Do you remember the excitement of a new school year? Did you look forward with eager anticipation to returning to school wearing the latest fashions, spending time with friends, and exploring riveting coursework? Or did you feel anxious or even a little scared? For the youngest students, school can be an intimidating prospect. Think of all the changes in the new student’s day – a new schedule, new people, a new building, and even a new way of transportation! The first day of school is exhilarating and exhausting, especially when it’s not just the first day of a new school year, but the first day of school, ever.
“That’s why Mengle Memorial Library is so happy to offer our annual kindergarten bus trip,” said Marshall. “Parents or caregivers, bring your member of Brockway School District’s Class of 2032 (yes, that’s really their graduating year) to the library on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 22. At 8:30 am, the school bus will be here to give families a ride to school. Please arrive a few minutes early, as the bus will leave the parking lot promptly at 8:30 a.m.”
While at the school, new kindergarten students can meet their teacher and see their new classroom. Please contact the school for more information about the activities that will take place at the school.
After meeting the teacher, you can ride the bus back to the library.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to ease some of the anxiety for students as they see what a bus ride to school is like, and Mom and Dad can feel comfortable knowing their child won’t be frightened the first day of school,” said Marshall. “If you or someone you know can benefit from the kindergarten bus trip, call Mengle Memorial Library to sign up. We look forward to seeing you.”
“And to all of the students at our local schools, have a great year,” said Marshall. “We hope this is your best ever. Remember, the library has resources to help you succeed in all your academic pursuits, with books and internet for research, and online resources from Power Library for homework help. Remember, a little relaxation gives your brain some time to process all the new ideas and concepts that you’ve been taking in all day. So don’t forget to borrow a book or two for fun reading.”
August events at the library are as follows:
Summer Reading Ending Pizza Party
- — Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. Remember to turn in your book logs before this date to be eligible for prizes.
Kids Building Challenge
- — Thursday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. Are you up to the challenge? The library will provide the building materials, you bring the ideas.
Mahjongg
- — Fridays at 1 p.m. If you’re new to the game, the ladies will be happy to teach you how to play.
Kindergarten Bus Trip
- — Thursday, Aug. 22. The bus will leave the library promptly at 8:30 a.m. Please contact the library for more information and to register.
1, 2, 3 Grow with Me
- — Tuesdays at 10 a.m. — Sept. 10 – Oct. 8. This five-week one hour long children’s play and development program is available to all families with young children under the age of five years. Call the library for more information or to register.
- The library will be closed September 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Saturday hours
- — beginning Sept. 7 the library will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Please register for library events by calling 265-8245.