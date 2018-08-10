DuBOIS — Backpacks and supplies will be given away from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bethel Church, Boy Scout Road, for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
For more information, call Julie at 814-603-1325.
DuBOIS — Backpacks and supplies will be given away from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bethel Church, Boy Scout Road, for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
For more information, call Julie at 814-603-1325.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 0.4 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.72 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: SE @ 1mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.7 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.7 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.