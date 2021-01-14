REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s first Student of the Month for 2021 is Gage Bair.
He is a junior in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program at Jeff Tech.
Bair comes to Jeff Tech from the Punxsutawney Area School District.
Bair is an active participant on the Punxsutawney Area High School Track and Football teams. He works for the Nomadic Trading Company and Hawk Construction in Punxsutawney.
Upon graduation, Bair intends on starting his own HVAC company. In his spare time, he likes to race dirt bikes for AWRCS and lift weights.
He is the son of Alicia Hawk, Bill Hawk and Mike Bair.