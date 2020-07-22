DuBOIS — Colin B. Barnett, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh. His field of study will be molecular biology.
Barnett is a parishioner of Saints Cosmos & Damian Roman Catholic Church, Punxsutawney. At Central, Barnett was a member of the National Honor Society and active in Campus Ministry, serving as a Student Eucharistic Minister and Altar Server.
Barnett was a soccer team captain and lettered in soccer and tennis. He participated in the Reynoldsville Soccer Association.
Barnett graduated from Central having earned nine college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. Barnett received the Dr. Albert Varacallo Education Scholarship and the DCC Key for Social Studies. He also received the Department Key for Social Studies.
Barnett is the son of Jay and Siobhan Barnett, Punxsutawney.