FROSTBURG, MD — Jared Baummer, of Reynoldsville, recently received a Master of Education degree in Education, General from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, one of more than 650 degrees awarded for the spring semester.
“I offer my heartfelt congratulations on your achievement,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a video message to graduates. “You have worked many years for this milestone, and the events of the past few months have not lessened the magnitude of your achievement. If anything, they have heightened it.”