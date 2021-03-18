BUTLER — They chose to serve their country, transporting war materiel, paratroopers or American casualties on cargo planes traveling worldwide, securing the hangar at Andrews Air Force Base in preparation for the president to board Air Force One, or helping civilians who were helping to rebuild Iraq.
Veterans Samuel Alden, of New Castle; Allison Moyer, of Brockway; and David Pintell, of Butler, then chose Butler County Community College, where they – and other – BC3 student-veterans have been served, according to Viqtory.
The service-disabled, veteran-owned small business in Moon Township that assesses educational institutions nationwide has designated BC3 as a Military Friendly School for a sixth time since 2013.
Viqtory evaluates academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career outcomes, and military student support and retention. BC3 exceeded benchmark standards in all six categories.
“This validates that we are truly military friendly, and how important it is that we treat our veterans with respect,” said Stella Smith, BC3’s veterans coordinator. “This shows that we do. This shows what we provide to them.”
BC3 also offers priority registration to student-veterans, enabling them to reserve seats in courses two weeks in advance of other students. The college schedules former BC3 student-veterans to guide orientations for new BC3 student-veterans, provides a lounge specifically for student-veterans, reserves a study room for student-veterans during finals week, and in 2016 created a Green Zone.
The Green Zone, comprised of 24 administrators and faculty members who have received specialized training, educates other faculty and staff about the military experience, challenges student-veterans attending BC3 face when transitioning from military service to civilian life and to college, and resources and basic resource referral techniques.
“It is always extra-special to do whatever we can for those who dedicated their lives to the military in our country,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, BC3’s president. “And I say that not only from a BC3 perspective, but also from an individual perspective. These are people who gave so much of their lives for the betterment of our country.
More than 70 veterans of the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy are enrolled at BC3 in the spring 2021 semester, Smith said. BC3’s current student-veterans are also active or former reservists or members of the National Guard. Almost half are enrolled full time, and one in five is female, Smith said.
Following military service, Alden enrolled at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing in New Castle, Moyer at BC3 @ Brockway in Brockway and Pintell, at BC3’s main campus in Butler Township. Alden and Moyer are veterans of the Air Force and Pintell, of the Army.
Alden and Pintell were among 21 student-veterans in BC3’s Class of 2020, Smith said. Pintell is pursuing his second associate degree at the college and Moyer is seeking an associate degree in Nursing, R.N.
All credited Smith, who is also BC3’s associate director of financial aid and helped to navigate “confusing” G.I. Bill benefits paperwork, Moyer said. “A confusing spider web is putting it lightly.”
BC3 will also offer for a second consecutive semester a free noncredit Veteran Suicide: Suicide Prevention is Everyone’s Business course on BC3’s main campus beginning March 10. The Lifelong Learning course will be instructed by Peter Albert, suicide prevention coordinator at the Butler VA.
BC3 student-veterans are eligible for the Butler County American Legion Post 117 Scholarship, the Butler County American Legion Post 778 “Veterans Helping Veterans” Scholarship, the Butler County American Legion Riders Veterans Incentive Scholarship, the Butler French and Belgian Club Scholarship, the Spc. Ross A. McGinnis “Pay a Good Deed Forward” Scholarship and the Butler County American Legion Auxiliary Post 117 Scholarship.
“At BC3, it feels like a family,” Moyer said. “They care about you. You’re not just another number.”