BUTLER — More than three dozen Butler County Community College students from eight counties have been inducted into BC3’s chapters of international honor societies during biannual ceremonies that recognize the “top students at the top-ranked community college in Pennsylvania,” BC3’s president said.
“They have done a tremendous job in their educational journey,” Dr. Nick Neupauer said of inductees at BC3, selected as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania five times since 2015, including for 2020 by BestColleges.com. “This is a significant accomplishment for students and their families.”
Inductions into BC3’s Rho Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international academic honor society, and into BC3’s Delta Kappa chapter of Kappa Beta Delta, an international honor society for business students, are held in the fall and spring semesters.
Each society recognizes scholarship – new members must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 – and promotes development and leadership. Students inducted during virtual ceremonies this fall live in Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, Lawrence and Mercer counties.
Among Rho Phi’s inductees is a member of a BC3 Class of 2020 that with 563 graduates eclipsed 560 for a fourth consecutive year.
Induction “is an accomplishment”
Krista Koprivnak, 20, of Butler, earned president’s and dean’s lists honors during the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters, respectively, and an associate degree in psychology.
Koprivnak returned to her alma mater this fall to take an additional 12 credits that will also transfer toward the bachelor’s degree in psychology she will pursue in January from a private four-year institution that holds classes on BC3’s main campus in Butler Township.
Being among BC3’s inductees into international honor societies “is an accomplishment,” Koprivnak said.
“You can see that all of your long nights drinking coffee and studying for exams paid off, that you did it, that it means something to actually accomplish your goals,” she said. “This makes people want to continue and keep going and try harder to pursue their dreams.”
Koprivnak will take classes from La Roche University at BC3 beginning next month through one of BC3’s bachelor’s degree-completion partnerships. Her dream is to work with troubled youth in court systems.
She joins BC3 students this fall who have completed at least 12 credit hours toward an associate degree or six credit hours toward a one-year certificate and who met academic requirements for membership into Rho Phi. All Rho Phi inductees this fall are enrolled in BC3 associate degree programs.
New local
Rho Phi membersFrom Jefferson County are Brockway residents Sonya (Mooney) Fox, Nursing, R.N.; and Tyler Ross, business management.
Delta Kappa’s
new membersStudents who have completed at least 15 credit hours in BC3’s business division, who are pursuing an associate degree in business and who met academic requirements are eligible for membership into Delta Kappa.
Inducted into Delta Kappa this fall was local resident Ethen L. Kemmer, Ridgway, Elk County.
Rho Phi formed at BC3 in 1968 and Delta Kappa, in 2019.