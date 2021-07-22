BROCKWAY — A summer open house on July 26 will introduce prospective students to BC3 @ Brockway’s selection of nine associate degree programs, affordability compared to other regional colleges and universities and transferability of credits.
BC3’s credits transfer to public, private and online four-year colleges and universities.
The open house is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1200 Wood St., Suite D, Brockway.
BC3 @ Brockway will also waive the $25 fee for prospective students who apply for enrollment at the open house or between July 26 and Aug. 3. Prospective students can apply free by entering the code BC3Bound at apply.bc3.edu.
BC3 @ Brockway’s fall semester begins Aug. 23, and five sessions of classes will be available.
Prospective students attending the open house can receive information about BC3 @ Brockway’s two-year career and transfer programs, financial aid, support services, scholarships and how BC3 has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania five times since 2015.
BC3 @ Brockway’s selection of two-year transfer programs features business administration, early childhood education (Pre K-4), general studies, psychology and social work. Its two-year career programs are business management; health care science; Nursing, R.N.; and office administration-executive.
BC3 @ Brockway’s credits are affordable and transfer
The BC3 Education Foundation in 2021-2022 will award more than $200,000 in named scholarships. Scholarships, financial aid and BC3’s affordable tuition allowed 70 percent of BC3’s Class of 2021 to graduate debt-free.
Students attending BC3 @ Brockway this fall will pay $275 per credit in tuition and fees for a face-to-face class.
Regional public four-year universities that have announced approved tuition and fees for this fall will charge Pennsylvania students between $437 and $504 per credit for a face-to-face class. Regional public-related universities will charge Pennsylvania students between $572 and $1,170 per credit in tuition and fees this fall for a face-to-face class.
Students who complete a BC3 @ Brockway degree in business administration, early childhood education (Pre K-4), psychology and social work can transfer all credits to a parallel program and with junior standing to any Pennsylvania public four-year institution.
Students who complete a BC3 @ Brockway degree in business administration, general studies or psychology can transfer all credits to a parallel program to any Penn State University commonwealth campus.
BC3 @ Brockway is the only BC3 location other than the college’s main campus to offer the career program in Nursing, R.N. Students can also take pre-nursing courses at BC3 @ Brockway, where they can finish their associate degree.
Prospective BC3 @ Brockway students can email questions to jill.martin-rend@bc3.edu or call (814) 265-1813.