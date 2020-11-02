BROCKWAY — Prospective students can explore BC3 @ Brockway’s eight associate degree programs, learn about the transferability of its credits and discover tuition savings compared to Pennsylvania’s public four-year and state-related institutions during an in-person tour or virtual visit as part of BC3 @ Brockway’s BC3 Bound Event.
The $25 application fee will be waived during the BC3 Bound Event, to be held from Nov. 10-12. Prospective students can schedule an in-person tour or virtual visit to be held between Nov. 10-12 – and apply free by entering the code BC3Bound2021 – at bc3.edu/bc3bound.
BC3 @ Brockway is located at 1200 Wood St., Suite D, Brockway.
During an in-person tour or virtual visit, prospective students can ask BC3 representatives about financial aid, BC3’s five start dates each semester, support services, BC3 @ Brockway’s programs of study that include its Nursing, R.N., program, and how 80 percent of BC3 graduates are debt-free.
BC3 has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for 2020 by BestColleges.com. The BC3 Education Foundation in 2020-2021 will award more than $200,000 in named scholarships which, with financial aid and BC3’s affordable tuition, allow 80 percent of BC3 graduates to graduate debt-free.
BC3 @ Brockway offers associate degrees in five transfer programs and in three career programs.
Credits transfer to four-year institutionsBC3 @ Brockway students can apply credits earned toward a bachelor’s degree at public, private and online four-year colleges and universities. Students in BC3 @ Brockway’s career programs can develop the skills needed to enter the workforce immediately after graduation.
Sixty-six percent of BC3 students at all locations this fall are enrolled in transfer programs.
BC3 @ Brockway’s selection of two-year transfer programs features business administration, early childhood education (Pre K-4), general studies, psychology and social work.
BC3 @ Brockway’s two-year career programs include business management, office administration-executive and Nursing, R.N.
Students who complete a BC3 @ Brockway degree in business administration, early childhood education (Pre K-4), psychology and social work can transfer all credits to a parallel program and with junior standing to any Pennsylvania public four-year institution, such as Clarion, Edinboro, Indiana and Slippery Rock universities of Pennsylvania.
BC3’s 486 outgoing transfer agreements with Pennsylvania public four-year universities are the third-most among the 14 institutions within the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.
Students who complete a BC3 @ Brockway degree in business administration, general studies or psychology can transfer all credits to a parallel program to any Penn State University commonwealth campus.
BC3 @ Brockway is the only BC3 location other than the college’s main campus to offer the career program in Nursing, R.N. Students can also take pre-nursing courses at BC3 @ Brockway, where they can finish their associate degree.
BC3 savings range from $3K to $27K per yearFull-time BC3 students from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties can save $3,115 annually in tuition and fees compared to the average charged by Pennsylvania’s public four-year universities or $5,785 compared to the average charged by Pennsylvania’s state-related institutions’ branch campuses.
Tuition and fees average $11,215 for students pursuing 15 credits per semester for one year in 2020-2021 at a Pennsylvania public four-year university; $13,885 at a state-related institution’s branch campus; $16,926 at a state-related institution’s main campus; and $35,087 at a private institution.
Tuition and fees for BC3 students from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties pursuing 15 credits per semester for one year in 2020-2021 are $8,100.
The average student-loan debt for the Class of 2019 was $38,521 in Pennsylvania, according to an Aug. 19 report in LendEDU, a website that provides comparisons for loans, credit cards and other financial products. Only student borrowers in New Hampshire and Connecticut were reported to have higher student-loan debt.
Mark Badtorff, 52, of Reynoldsville, attended BC3 @ Brockway, earned an associate degree in business management and in 2020 was a member of BC3’s fourth consecutive graduating class of at least 560 graduates.
Badtorff graduated from BC3 debt-free.
That, he said, “is going to help me advance my career. Coming out debt-free doesn’t put any pressure on me to have to find a high-paying job right away.”
Badtorff began his pursuit of an associate degree at a community college in New Jersey, then took a position in the energy industry, he said. While at BC3 @ Brockway he earned president’s and dean’s list honors.
Students who achieve president’s list honors have attained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during a semester in which they have earned at least 12 credits. Students who achieve dean’s list honors have attained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.74.
“I love BC3 for its small classes,” Badtorff said. “I made friends. And the faculty was great.”
Prospective BC3 @ Brockway students can email questions to jill.martin-rend@bc3.edu or call (814) 265-1813.