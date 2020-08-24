BUTLER — For the first time in its quarter century of raising funds to support student scholarships and other initiatives at Butler County Community College, the BC3 Education Foundation golf outing Aug. 7 raised $100,000 and topped a record set in 2019.
And for the second time in two years, the identical foursome representing the Butler Eagle won the team scramble and will again have their names – Ron Vodenichar, Ken Fair, Rob Voltz and Pat Preston – engraved on the two-year-old Champions Cup, a 27-inch-high trophy mirroring the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup.
Vodenichar, Fair, Voltz and Preston finished with a collective 17-under at the par-70 Olde Stonewall Golf Club, where 108 golfers and 34 sponsors helped the BC3 Education Foundation to raise the record amount.
The previous milestone of $95,000 was raised in 2019.
“This definitely shows the connection we have with the community as the community’s college,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, president of BC3. “Any money we raise in the foundation is important because ultimately, in one way or another, it goes back to our most important asset, our students. Any time we can help that most important asset is a great day.”
Farmers National Bank of Emlenton served as the title sponsor of the BC3 Education Foundation golf outing for the 11th year in a row.
“This is such a great opportunity from Farmers’ perspective as a team opportunity with BC3,” said Kyle Hilfiger, branch manager of Farmers National Bank’s Bon Aire office. “The golf outing is such a fantastic fundraiser because unrestricted funds can really help students who need it. There is no, ‘This has to go to this program’ or ‘This has to go to that program.’ They can really dial in to the students who need the funds, need the help.”
For students who cannot afford a college education, “This is a lifeline for them,” said Lisa Guard, of Specialized Staffing and Industry Recruiters and a first-time BC3 Education Foundation golf outing participant. “Everyone deserves a shot at having an education.”
Restricted, or endowed, funds enable the BC3 Education Foundation to award more than $200,000 annually in scholarships which, with financial aid and BC3’s affordable tuition, allow 70 percent of BC3 graduates to graduate debt-free.