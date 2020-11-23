BUTLER — Butler County Community College’s College Within the High School program, which enables sophomores through seniors the opportunity to earn transferrable college credits, has exceeded 500 students in a semester for the first time.
In the fall 2020 semester, 507 students in Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Jefferson, Lawrence and Mercer counties are taking at least one BC3 course in subjects ranging from anatomy and physiology to western civilization I.
The 617 seats occupied this fall are also the most in a semester since BC3’s College Within the High School program began in 1997.
The number of students and seats occupied this fall follows previous highs of 455 students and of 599 seats, each set in BC3’s spring 2020 semester.
“High school students are showing an interest in furthering their education,” said Erin Cioffi, BC3’s assistant director of high school programming, and “are finally seeing the advantage of a community college and the cost of its tuition. They are saving a lot of money and getting a quality education with transferrable credits.”
Tuition and fees this fall for a three-credit course at five regional Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities range from $1,246.23 to $1,385.60 for in-state residents. Tuition and fees this fall for a three-credit course for part-time students at regional state-related institutions’ branch campuses range from $1,495 to $1,819 for in-state residents.
Savings range from $850 to $880
Tuition and fees this fall for a three-credit BC3 College Within the High School program course range from $384 to $414, depending on the county in which the high school is located. BC3 high school programming credits can be applied toward BC3 associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees at public, private and online four-year colleges and universities.
High school students from Butler County can save at least $880.23 – and high school students from Clarion, Clearfield, Jefferson, Lawrence and Mercer counties, at least $850.23 – on a three-credit course offered by BC3’s program.
“BC3 has given these kids an advantage,” said Ted Gross, who since 2009 has taught BC3 general psychology courses to students at Mars Area High School in Butler County, which this fall is also offering BC3 courses in business leadership, elementary statistics, microeconomics, productivity applications and speech.
Added senior Delanie Blake, who is taking BC3 college writing and speech courses this fall at Lincoln: “My parents taught me to work hard for what you want. … It is nice to have an option that is more affordable because I have to save for my future.”
Anthony Vargo took BC3’s microeconomics course last fall, BC3’s general psychology course last spring, and is taking BC3’s elementary statistics course this fall – all at Mars High in Mars, Butler County.
Vargo plans to ultimately attend law school.
7 remote courses offered in spring
BC3 has also announced it will offer seven courses through remote instruction as part of its spring 2021 College Within the High School program.
Remote instruction includes video conferencing, email and Internet-based learning management system formats. Remote-instruction College Within the High School courses begin Jan. 19 and will be available to all eligible students.
BC3 will offer through remote instruction productivity applications, college writing, research writing, speech, intermediate algebra, college algebra and general psychology.
For more information, contact Cioffi at (724) 287-8711 Ext. 8254 or at erin.cioffi@bc3.edu.