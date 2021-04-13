BROCKWAY — The Butler County Community College Education Foundation will award 11 new named scholarships to registered students for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Scholarships are available to students who have registered for fall 2021 academic courses, to students in all of BC3’s 56 associate degree and 22 certificate programs, and to students attending all BC3 locations.
The new named scholarships bring the foundation’s financial awards to 142, which collectively total approximately $200,000.
Students can view scholarships and complete one application at bc3.edu/scholarships beginning April 15.
Applications will be accepted through July 1. Registered students selected to receive scholarships will be notified July 30, said Bobbi Jo Cornetti, the foundation’s development coordinator.
Scholarships range from $250 to $5,000, Cornetti said, and average $500.
Scholarships, BC3’s affordability and financial aid allowed 80 percent of BC3’s Class of 2020 to graduate debt-free.
Forty-five scholarships are funded by or honor BC3 alumni, Cornetti said, and 23 are available to students enrolled in the college’s Nursing, R.N., program.
Named scholarships to be awarded for the first time this fall are the Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship, the Jennifer R. Pullar Attorney at Law Scholarship, the Barnes “Pete” Allen Jr. ’97 Scholarship, the Elizabeth Suzanne Rose-Gould Scholarship, the Margaret Jean Rose M.D. Scholarship and the Robert Christian Rose Scholarship.
Additional scholarships to be awarded for the first time this fall are the Stephen Lewis Rose ’97 Scholarship, the Certified Addiction Recovery Specialist Scholarship, the Highfield Youth Baseball Nursing Scholarship, the Leonard M. and Kathleen G. Pintell Scholarship and the Calvin L. Stevens Memorial Scholarship.
Pullar is a member of BC3’s board of trustees. Stevens was a member of the committee of educators who helped to establish BC3.
In addition to its main campus in Butler Township, BC3’s locations are BC3 @ Armstrong near Ford City, BC3 @ Brockway in Brockway, BC3 @ Cranberry in Cranberry Township, BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing in New Castle and BC3 @ LindenPointe in Hermitage.