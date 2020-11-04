BUTLER — Butler County Community College will offer 20 courses in a fourth online Winter Session since 2017 and whose convenience and affordability is evidenced by a 163 percent increase in enrollment among BC3 students and those attending other colleges and universities.
Students can earn up to six credits in BC3’s 2020-2021 Winter Session, which will be held from Dec. 14 to Jan. 20.
Tuition and fees for BC3’s Winter Session cost $195 per credit for students who live in Butler County, $295 per credit for students who live in other Pennsylvania counties and $395 for students who live outside of Pennsylvania.
Tuition and fees per credit for students from Pennsylvania taking an online course at regional public four-year institutions in the 2020-2021 academic year range from $374.20 to $458.20.
BC3’s credits transfer to public, private and online four-year colleges and universities.
Sixty-four BC3 and guest students attended BC3’s 2017-2018 Winter Session, followed by 86 in 2018-2019 and 168 in 2019-2020, according to Becky Smith, BC3’s associate director of records and registration.
BC3 and guest students from 12 Pennsylvania counties and Maryland earned 468 credits during BC3’s 2019-2020 Winter Session, Smith said.
Among them, guest students Zoe Cable, of Jefferson County; Jared Bakaysa, of Clearfield County; and Alexandria Batuski, of Erie County.
“Definitely more affordable”
Cable, 21, of Brookville, is a senior at a private four-year institution in western Pennsylvania that does not offer winter courses. She attended BC3’s 2019-2020 Winter Session after learning she needed a general psychology course to fulfill graduation requirements after she changed one of her majors from biology to neuroscience.
“I found Butler County Community College’s Winter Session allowed me to complete that course really, really fast and get myself on track for my new major,” said Cable, who is also majoring in Spanish.
And, she said, BC3’s course “was less expensive than I would have paid to attend the same class at my school. It was definitely more affordable.”
Bakaysa, 22, of Curwensville, graduated from a Pennsylvania public four-year institution in January with a bachelor’s degree in sports management after earning his final six credits – through courses in intermediate algebra and in productivity applications – during BC3’s 2019-2020 Winter Session.
He learned about the opportunity at BC3 from an academic adviser at his Pennsylvania public four-year institution.
“I was able to earn all the credits and graduate in the winter rather than go in the spring (to his Pennsylvania public four-year institution) for only two classes,” he said. “I was just trying to get through quicker and save money. It was a lot more affordable for me to do that. (BC3’s staff) walked me through everything I needed to do.
“It was all online, so I was able to work at my own pace. I was even able to work ahead. The credits transferred. I think that is one of the reasons why my adviser recommended BC3 because the credits were able to transfer easily to our institution.”
Batuski, 23, of Union City, graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from a Pennsylvania state-related institution.
She attended BC3’s 2019-2020 Winter Session at the advice of a classmate who lives in Butler County, and enrolled in an introduction to art class that she needed to graduate.
“It was an accelerated course,” Batuski said. “I was able to complete it quickly and it was more affordable. I have bills. And I didn’t want to have to increase my student loan any more than I had to.”
Batuski also didn’t want to have to add introduction to art to her spring semester at her Pennsylvania state-related institution “and overload myself” with a schedule of 20 credits.
Five courses new Winter Session selections
BC3’s menu of 20 Winter Session courses includes American literature: Colonial and Romantic; general psychology; intermediate algebra; introduction to art; introduction to music; introduction to religions of the world; health science, human growth and development, marketing; principles of management and world geography.
Calculus I, college algebra, introduction to computer applications, microcomputer keyboarding and research writing debut as BC3 2020-2021 Winter Session courses.
Online registration through the MyBC3 Portal for current BC3 students and guest students begins Nov. 2. Open enrollment for new BC3 students or new BC3 transfers starts Nov. 16. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 14.
BC3’s 15-week Session 1 begins Jan. 19, and its 10-week Session 2, Feb. 15. Fast Track 1 starts Jan. 19; Fast Track 2, on Feb. 22; and Fast Track 3, on April 5.
For more information about BC3’s Winter Session, visit bc3.edu/winter.