BCAT completes mural at Brockway Area High School

BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology recently completed the installation of a collaborative mural project for Brockway Area High School.
High school principals Brian Mulhollan and Mark Dippold approached BCAT staff in summer of 2019 to begin brainstorming art ideas for a vacant area outside of the high school gymnasium.
This wall was a recessed area that formerly housed vended machines, but has since been a blank, empty space.
With its location outside of the gym, Mulhollan and Dippold requested the artwork be inspired by, or sports themed.
BCAT artists came up with the idea to create mosaic mural letters spelling out the Brockway mascot, ROVERS, above a hand painted artwork.
“We were able to collaborate with some of the high school athletes as well, who created the glass enameled discs within the letters. Each enameled piece is unique, and represents that individual student,” shared Youth and Arts Coordinator Liana Agnew.
BCAT completed the mural independently in later months when the school and center closed their doors due to COVID.
The painted aspect of the mural was completed by metals resident artist, Mary Kay Palazzo.
The letters, installation, enameling, and mosaicing were completed by other BCAT artists Hannah Scrima, Emily Tarner, Liana Agnew, Quinn Hulings, and Melissa Lovingood.
It is their hope that the students and staff enjoy the beauty of the mural, and feel a sense of pride in being a Rover and Brockway student for years to come.