COVID-19 has increased the demand for Nurse Aides across the healthcare industry, especially in long-term care. The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology is excited to announce a nurse aide training course that is only 19 days long to provide a job training opportunity for local individuals. This no-cost training includes theory and lab instruction as well as clinical opportunities to train students to care for others. Students will learn many skills including infection prevention, emergency care, personal care, resident safety, residents’ rights and restorative care. The course also adheres to a COVID-conscious curriculum. Nurse aides are the backbone of healthcare! If you are compassionate, caring, a good communicator, would like to make a difference and love learning this training is for you! The classes are Monday through Friday during the day and all course expenses will be paid and include program cost, textbooks, uniforms and vouchers for state certification. A perfect opportunity to get a jump start into healthcare if you are a single mom or dad, looking for a change or new career choice or if you are planning on pursuing a healthcare position.
Nurse Aide training is held at 1200 Wood Street in Brockway, and those interested should contact Program Administrator Cortney Booser at (814) 335-1440 for more information.