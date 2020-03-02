The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives – patients like Heath Cornford who spent his first 217 days of life in the hospital. Born in February 2018 with an abnormal narrowing of the heart, Heath has undergone many complex surgeries – including a heart transplant – and required a number of blood transfusions.
“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” said his mom, Mylinda Cornford. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”
Heath recently celebrated his second birthday and is a thriving, energetic toddler.
Heroes of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to provide hope and help for patients across the country. Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15 include:
Clarion
March 2, 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarion American Legion, 530 E Main Street
March 11, 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Clarion Area High School, 219 Liberty Street
Clearfield
March 6, 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey Street
March 10, 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols Street
Houtzdale
March 11, 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Parish Center, 123 Good Street
Irvona
March 12, 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth, PO Box 156, RT 53 and Anita Street