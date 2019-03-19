Eligible blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to give blood through the American Red Cross now to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients this spring.
By giving blood, donors may be helping someone like 5-year-old Emery Twehues, who was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia last spring. During her intense cancer treatments, Emery has needed both blood and platelets. Cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma, and certain types of chemotherapy drugs and radiation can damage the bone marrow, where red blood cells and platelets are produced.
“Emery would not be able to recover from chemotherapy without lifesaving transfusions,” said her mom, Morgan Twehues. “Every time they hang a bag of platelets or blood up on her IV pole, I wish whoever donated that could see who it’s going to. There would be no chance for her to live, taking that chemotherapy, if it weren’t for the blood products.”
In order to meet the needs of patients like Emery, the Red Cross must collect about 13,000 blood and more than 2,500 platelet donations every day.
Make an appointment to help save lives now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 18-April 15:
Clearfield County
- Clearfield: April 5 from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St.
- Curwensville: April 15 from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Curwensville United Methodist Church, 602 State St.
- DuBois: March 25 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Penn State University DuBois, College Pl.; March 26 from 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., DuBois Ymca, Parkway Dr.; and April 15 from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkside Community Center, 120 West Park Ave.
Jefferson County
- Brockway: April 9 from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Brockwayville Depot, 351 Alexander St.
- Punxsutawney: April 1 from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Punxsutawney Hospital, 81 Hillcrest Dr.; April 5 from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Punxsutawney Christian School, 216 North Jefferson St.
- Reynoldsville: March 20 from 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 305 Broadway St., PO Box 9
- Sykesville: March 19 from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 32 East Main St.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
