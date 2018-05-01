This May, the American Red Cross is calling for donors to give blood and platelets regularly to be prepared to meet the needs of patients in emergency situations.
Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve this May to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Clearfield County
Bigler
- May 10, 9 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc., 50 Bigler Rd.
Clearfield
- May 3, 10:30 a.m. –3 p.m., Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus, 201 University Drive
- May 4, 12 p.m. –5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Clearfield, 438 West Front Street
- May 14, 12:45 p.m. –6:15 p.m., Florian Banquet Hall, 321 Mill Road
- May 18, 12 p.m. –5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Clearfield, 438 West Front Street
DuBois
- May 16, 10 a.m. –2:30 p.m., American Legion, 315 Liberty Blvd.
- May 18, 10 a.m. –3:30 p.m., Penn Highlands DuBois, 204 Hospital Avenue
Mahaffey
- May 11, 1 p.m. –6 p.m., Mahaffey Alliance Church, 503 East Main Street, PO Box 23
Jefferson County
Brookville
- Today, May 2, 1:30 p.m. –7 p.m., Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company, 6847 Route 28
- May 19, 11:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 S. White Street
Reynoldsville
- May 22, 1 p.m. –6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 607 East Main Street
Sykesville
- May 25, 1 p.m. –5:30 p.m., Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 22 Shaffer Street
