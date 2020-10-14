BRADFORD — Beacon Light Behavioral Health System, Beacon Light Adult Residential Services and their parent company Journey Health System, hosted their annual service awards virtual event on Wednesday.
With more years of service than any other employee across Journey Health Systems’ affiliates, Deborah (Deb) Taylor was honored for 45 years with Beacon Light Adult Residential Services (Ramsbottom Center). Since 1975, Deb has cared for the individuals she serves as if they were her family.
According to Deb, she still has “a lot more in her” so the team at Beacon Light Adult Residential Services wished her continued success with the organization. The leaders at Journey Health System expressed their appreciation for the excellent care she provides to the clients today and over the years.
In addition, the following employees that reached milestone years of service were recognized:
Beacon Light Adult Residential Services:
- Five years – Morgan Dunkle, Dawn Graham, Susan Herman, Marsha Moyer-Mitch, Amanda Moyle, Cody Phelps, Melissa Schmucker, Rhonda Todaro, Melissa Willhide, Tara Young.
- 10 years – Kevin Button, George Dempsey-Gidley, Cierra Freer, Susanne Isaman, Christina LaCroce, Brent Tingley.
- 20 years – Kathy Linden.
- 25 years – Lisa Lattin.
- 30 years- Nancy Bennett.
Beacon Light Behavioral Health System:
- Five years – Samantha Aaron, Kayla Baran, Lindsey Brown, Danielle Campolong, Steven Carney, Tara Clark, Amber Colebert, Paul Egwu, Megan Grivas, Autumn Miller, Krista Moses, Kathy Rodgers, Anthony Ross, Tanya Smith, Karen Trask.
- 10 years – Shannon Bartlebaugh, Steven Bartlebaugh, Christopher Bishop, Stanley Brown, Vicki Hart, Lynette Hughes, Robert Kinney, Wendy Persing, Kathryn Russell.
- 15 years – Colleen Dietrich, Christina Lineman, Jackie Reed.
- 20 years – Marty Cutlip-Pascarella, Patricia Golden, Susan Hazlett, Michele Kelly, Saundra Thurston, Deana Wells.
- 25 years – Shery Barker, Kelly Costello, Danielle Jasper.
- 30 years- Clydia Minich, Michele Nuhfer.
Forest-Warren Mental Health Association:
- Five years – Deb Kerner.
Journey Health System:
- Five years – Pamela Reinhardt.
- 10 years – Laquietta Ladlee, Sarah Larson, Patricia Rosenstein, Timothy Shrubb, Carol Wells, Suzanne Zawacki.
- 15 years – Alicia Thompson, Stephanie Rice.
- 20 years – Tim Koppenhaver, Jodie Wagner.
- 25 years – Brian Larson, Lonny Packard, Jennifer Wright.
- 30 years- Jeff Gould, Kathy Thomas-Ibemere.
In addition, the Safety Committee and Opportunities Committee members were recognized. The Opportunities Committee is comprised of employees across all agencies that review and vote on submitted staff suggestions on how to improve safety, services, quality, productivity, and efficiency.
Out of several opportunities received over the past year, the winner of the “Opportunity of the Year Award” was Casey Bucher from the Short-term Adolescent Recovery program at Beacon Light Behavioral Health Services. He submitted an idea to have allergy stickers available in the residential programs in order to ensure that a client doesn’t receive an adverse reaction to something not properly marked. His opportunity is directly related to the safety of those the agency serves and shows that his commitment to those individuals is first and foremost.