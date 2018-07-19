Melanie Frank and Brandon Bumbarger of Brookville announce the birth of son on July 12, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Beckett William Frederick Frank weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins sibling, Charlei Marie Noir Frank, 4, at home.
Grandparents are Frederick and Theresa Gustafson, of DuBois, and Elizabeth and Timothy Bumbarger, of Reynoldsville.
Great-grandparents are Thomas and Zella Frank, of DuBois.
