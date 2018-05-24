FALLS CREEK — The 134th Annual Memorial Day Service at the Beechwoods Cemetery will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 28, at the cemetery chapel. The address will be given by Lanna Calhoun and music by Lauren Duttry. In case of rain, the service will be held at the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church.
Beechwoods Memorial Day Service
