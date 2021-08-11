EBENSBURG — The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekeepers will meet at Revloc Park Pavilion No. 5 at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
A meal, the annual picnic, will follow at noon and then an auction. Please bring a dish to share. Meal and corn will be provided by the club.
No fee will be charged. Persons need not be a beekeeper to attend.
For more information, please call 814-472-7637.
Revloc Park is located at 120 Sanborn Lane, Ebensburg.
The nonprofit organization is devoted to educating the general public about the importance of honeybees.