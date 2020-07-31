WEEDVILLE — The following memorial donations were recently presented to the Benetts Valley Ambulance.
The memorial book can be seen and memorial cards are available at the Bennetts Valley Ambulance Station in Penfield. Memorial cards can be obtained by calling 637-5725.
In memory of:
- Judy Foster by Marilyan Secco
- Thomas F. Winkler by Anna and Victor Cortina; Carney and Irene Monte; Bennetts Valley Lions Club; Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Mitchell; Diana Kinsely; Mr. and Mrs. David W. Cashmer; and Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Pat and Mae Assalone by Bob and Tammy Newell and family.
- Donations by Kathryn Cox, Melvin McLaughlin; Nancy L. Kulp; and Bennetts Valley Lions Club.
- Janet Seduski by Bob and Tammy Newell and family.
- Sonya Renee Baranick by Bob and Tammy Newell.
- Christine Stom by Nancy Summerson.
- Arley Swackhammer by Agnes Beck.
- Donations by Ruthann Spohn; Bruce and Cindy Davis; and Mr. and Mrs. John W. Keslar.
- Pat Assalone by Bob and Tammy Newell and family.
- Rose Guido by John and Kathleen Lobb.
- Ronald Watkavitch by Bennetts Valley Ambulance and Paul and Betty Welder.
- Nellie McClintick by Bennetts Valley Ambulance.
- Philip Maholtz by Bennetts Valley Ambulance and Paul and Betty Welder
- Donations by Shirley Challingsworth; Norm and Sandi Woodward; Albert and Pamela Keller; Janet L. Styche; Mr. and Mrs. Robert R. Coppoco; Dr. and Mrs. W. John Siar; Mr. and Mrs.Lewis Ovell; Mr. and Mrs. Ralph C. Smith; Rick and Candy Reis; Mr. and Mrs. John Lobb; Mr. and Mrs. Brian Cousins; Richard L. Wennin; Gardner Hill Community Church; Tom and Annamae Levenduski; Helen A. Burke; Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Kentoski; Jane Huff; Richard A. Mitchell; Bricen Towins; Jolene Watkavitch; Glenn Shaffer; Randall O. Wilson and Marley Ann Schmick; Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Barackman; Mr. and Mrs. James L. Betta; Mr. and Mrs. George Lukaschunis; Chuck Rio; Sara E. Wittman; Leah L. Swackhammer; Carney Cataldo; Mr. and Mrs. Don Olszewski; Paul and Kathy Blake; Mr. and Mrs. Davie Fierst, Sr.
- Irene Newell by Bob and Tammy Newell and family.
- Victoria Winslow by Bennetts Valley Ambulance; Dennis and Deborah Bonanno; Dorothy Chiodo; Benezette Elk Camera Club; Judy Shippling; and Carla and Mike Cannon.
- Judith F. Renwick by Bennetts Valley Ambulance.
- David M. Reig by Mary and Nick Dilullo.
- Donations by Shirley Challingsworth; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Scanish; Benezette Township; Dianne M. Wonderly; Mr. and Mrs. John Wallace; Mr. Francis Klaiber; and Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Secco, Sr.
- Mae Assalone by Bob and Tammy Newell and family.
- Ilene Newell for Mother’s Day by Bob and Tammy Newell and family.
- Janet Seduski for Mother’s Day by Bob and Tammy Newell and family.
- Mae Assalone for Mother’s Day by Bob and Tammy Newell and family.
- Victoria E. Riccadonna by Bennetts Valley Ambulance.
- William “Lee” Love by Bennetts Valley Ambulance.
- Kenneth R. Smith by Bennetts Valley Ambulance.
- Patricia Rio by Bennetts Valley Ambulance; Bob and Tammy Newell; William Chalingsworth and family; Tom and Bonnie (Rio) Ferraro; Garrison Hughes; Judi Erickson and Joe Pannette; Lori and Tom Gasbarre; Mr. and Mrs. Gerald R. Hutchins; and Louie and Ruth Gregori.
- Victoria Gornati by Bennetts Valley Ambulance; Alice Pirraglia; SGL Carbon; Jeff, Marylane, Nicole, Ashley, Young Mark, James, and Elizabeth Skrzypek Jackson; Mrs. Rose Celinski; Carney and Irene Monte; Yvonne and Jerry Pratt; Vicky and Kim Peters; Mark and Connie Gornati; and Ken and Jen Gornati.
- Vera and Fran Cataldi by Jim and Denise Sennett.
- Elvera Cataldi by Bennetts Valley Ambulance; Lisa and Dan Salter; Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wallace; Alice Pirraglia; Jeff and Denise Salter; William Challingsworth family; Carney and Irene Monte; Board, Administration and Staff of Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
- Donations by Shirley Challingsworth; Melvin McLaughlin; Kathryn Cox; Rosebud Mining Co.; John Forster; Mr. and Mrs. Angelo Segalla; and Mr. and Mrs. Gary L. Kanouff.
- Irene Newell by Bob and Tammy Newell and family.
- Frank Provenzano by Bennetts Valley Ambulance; Daniel and Kimberly Mangus; Susan and Charlie Iodings; Morgan and Mary Ann O’Dell; family of Cheech; Kathleen and John Lobb; Mr. and Mrs. John Wallace; Diana Knisley; Louie and Ruth Gregori.
- John Friday by Agnes Beck; and Josephine Levanduski and family.
- Edward Levanduski and grandson Matthew Levanduski by Josephine Levanduski and family.
- Donations by First Commonwealth Bank; Kiley Longo; Leo Nedza; Joe Nedza; Jolene Barbazzini and Kenneth Abrahamson.