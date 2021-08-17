PENFIELD — The following memorial donations were recently presented to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance Service in Penfield.
The memorial book can be seen and memorial cards are available at the Bennetts Valley Ambulance Station in Penfield. Memorial cards can be obtained by calling 814-637-5725.
- Cynthia McCullough by: Bennetts Valley Ambulance
- Pat and Mae Assalone by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Aggie Cataldo by: Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc. and Richard and Marian Gerber
- John Franzoni by: Dennis and Deborah Bonanno, Walter and Christine Gavazzi, Frank and Darlene Gregori, Kathleen and John Lobb and Jodie Winslow
- Jerome Trenn by: Frank and Darlene Gregori
- Randy Laughlin by: Agnes (Laughlin) Schade, John and Lori (Laughlin) Scutella, Tom and Diane (Laughlin) Shuttleworth and Missy Laughlin
- Theodore Youngmark by: Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Agnes Beck, Michael and Valerie Armanini, Matilda Liptak, Chris and Carl Loeffler, Cheryl and Bill Kotalac, Ben and Ruth Coppolo, Richard and Dolly Crocco, Edward and Gloria Pasi, Charlene Malfer
- Dorothy Wople by: Agnes Beck
- Donation by: Lori Overturf
- Joan Hutton by: Agnes Beck
- Helen Swackhammer by: Agnes Beck
- Janet Seduski by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Sonya Renee Baranick by: Bob and Tammy Newell
- Rose Guido by: John and Kathleen Lobb
- Nancy Miller by: Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Wm. Challingsworth family, Gardner Hill Community Church
- Mary Stagi by: Louie and Ruth Gregori, Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Rita and Don Olszewski
- Donations by: Mr. and Mrs. Ronald E. Jenny, Marley Ann Wilson Schmick, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Davis, Mr. and Mrs. David L. Fierst Sr., Mr. and Mrs. James Johnson, Gary and Ramona Kanouff, Mr. and Mrs. John Keslar, Terry and Arlene Hammond, Mr. and Mrs. William J. Siar, Mr. and Mrs. Brian Cousins, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis O’Vell, Gardner Hill Community Church, Henry S. Gosch, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Coppolo, Mr. and Mrs. Merlyn Bricen and Bricen Towing, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph C. Smith, George Lukaschunis, Mr. and Mrs. Rick Reis, Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Tyler, Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Kentoski, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas M. Levenduski, Mary Thompkins, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Leonard, Mr. and Mrs. Don Olszewski, Mr. and Mrs. Barry N. Mackie, Mr. and Mrs. James L. Betta, Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Barackman, Helen A. Burke, Rosebud Mining Company, Richard Mitchell, Lillian S. Ives, Mr. and Mrs. Norman Woodward, Jeffrey C. Gray
- Pat Assalone by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Donald Dudley by: Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Walter and Christine Gavazzi, American Legion Auxiliary Valley Post 978, Eugene Beckes, LeRoy and Elda Carpin, Chuck and Donna Zameroski, Joan and David Spargo
- Harwood Newell by: Rita and Don Olszewski
- Gene Connolly by: The Brunelli and Pyne families
- Pat Assalone by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Grant Reiter by: Jack Wallace
- Lawrence Chiodo by: Bennetts Valley Ambulance and Dorothy Chiodo
- Donations by: Nancy Kulp, Dianne Wonderly, Mr. and Mrs. Rick Reis, Mr. and Mrs. David Konkle, Sara Wittman, Mr. and Mrs. John A. Wallace, Chrystle Cousins, Frank Zore family, Jolene Watkavitch, John R. Forster, The Wesleyan Church, Carney Cataldo and Lisa Love
- Ilene Newell by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Barbara Yohe by: Bennetts Valley Lions Club
- Joyce Fantechi by: Bennetts Valley Lions Club
- Fred Fletcher by: Bob and Tammy Newell, Jack and Lorraine Wallace, Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Aileen Mattiuz
- Donations by: Kiley Longo, Joseph Nedza, Leo Nedza, Paul and Kathy Blake, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin McClintick and Samuel Butler
- Mae Assalone for Mother’s Day by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Janet Seduski for Mother’s Day by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Ilene Newell for Mother’s Day by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Thomas Renwick by: Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Bob and Tammy Newell, David (Sonny) Renwick, Dave and Barb Lease and Bernard and Mary Meyer
- Mae Assalone by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Edward Levanduski’s grandson Matthew by: Josephine Levanduski and children
- James and Bernice Levanduski and family by: Josephine Levanduski and children
- Paul and Victoria Skrzypek and family by: Josephine Levanduski and children
- John (Jack) Wallace by: Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Bob and Tammy Newell, Jack and Nadine Mowrey, Renee, Denise and Lisa Cataldi, Josephine Levanduski, friends of the Gardner Hill Community Church and Louie and Ruth Gregori
- Francis Klaiber by: Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Sandra Streich, Dennis and Deborah Bonanno, Jodi E. Murray, Jim and Barb Allegretto and family, Mary Amoriello, Mr. and Mrs. Nick F. Dilullo Jr. and Louie and Ruth Gregori
- Ida Manfredo by: Louie and Ruth Gregori
- Ilene Newell by: Bob and Tammy Newell and family
- Joseph Craddock by: Bennetts Valley Ambulance and Bob and Tammy Newell
- Donations by: Pa. Wildlife Habitat Unlimited Inc. and Thomas Brewer