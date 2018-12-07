WEEDVILLE — The sign up for the Bennetts Valley Senior Center's Christmas dinner deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 11, at noon. The dinner will be held Dec. 18 at noon. The entertainment will be SMA Choir at 11 a.m. and family and friends are welcome to come.
There will be a medicine collection from approximately 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.
The center will be collecting items to restock the center rather than doing a gift exchange. The list includes: Stamps, coffee creamer, coffee, napkins, holiday napkins, paper towels, batteries AA and 9 volt, breakfast snacks, disposable plates, dessert plates, silverware, cups, sugar, hot chocolate, and more.
Items can be dropped off under or tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.