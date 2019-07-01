WEEDVILLE — At the 72nd Annual Bennetts Valley Alumni Banquet, the William A. Anderson Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to Belva Beck Burch, a lifelong Bennetts Valley resident. This award is presented annually to a graduate of the Bennetts High School who has exemplified a lifetime of dedicated service to the Bennetts Valley community.
Burch was certainly deserving of this award, according to an alumni spokesperson.
Burch was born in Byrnedale on April 13, 1921. When she was 2 years old, her family moved to Weedville where she resided until she married. She was the fifth of 12 children and helped to raise several of her siblings. She graduated from the Bennetts Valley High School in 1939. In 1941, she and her husband moved back to Byrnedale where she resided until recently.
Belva and Lewis Burch supported the community in many ways.
For example, they donated land to the school for a playground, donated money to help fix a church roof but there were many donations made where they asked to remain anonymous. After her husband’s passing in 1994, Belva continued to be an active supporter in the Bennetts Valley area. She attended all community events and never missed an alumni banquet. Most recently in 2018 she gave a scholarship to a Bennetts Valley graduate in honor of her late husband.
The next banquet has been scheduled for June 13, 2020.