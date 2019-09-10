Big Brothers Big Sisters has been selected as a beneficiary of the MARTIN’S Bags 4 My Cause Program for the month of September. The MARTIN’S Bags 4 My Cause Program, which launched in March 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
Big Brothers Big Sisters was selected as the September beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the MARTIN’S located at 22 Hoover Ave. in DuBois. Big Brothers Big Sisters will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Bags 4 My Cause Bag is purchased at this location during September, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters is very appreciative of being the recipient of Bags 4 My Cause,” said Cinde Schuckers, program coordinator. “Proceeds from this effort will help sustain current program matches throughout our communities.”
The Guidance Center is a non-profit based in Bradford. Founded in 1984, The Guidance Center has been providing Big Brothers Big Sisters services throughout the three-county area since becoming an affiliate of National Big Brothers Big Sisters in 1992. Learn more about The Guidance Center by visiting www.theguidancecenter.net.
For more information on the MARTIN’S Bags 4 My Cause Program, visit martins.bags4mycause.com.