The Guidance Center’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean counties program attended the June 2 home Altoona Curve game. Big and Little Brothers, Big and Little Sisters, family members and youth waiting to be matched with a volunteer were invited to attend. Altoona Curve staff worked with the Big Brothers Big Sisters programs to help make this experience happen.
Several attendees had the opportunity to be participants in some of the Curve between innings games, such as the donut toss, and Little Sister Abbie was selected to throw the first pitch to Big Sister Tina.
Big Brothers Big Sisters provides one-to-one mentoring services in the Jefferson, Elk and McKean counties. Matching a caring adult with a child in need of a supportive adult mentor provides opportunities for the child to have new experiences and learn new skills that might otherwise not be available. Sponsorships, like Johnson Motors, allows the program to provide additional experiences that expose youth to the opportunities within our local areas.
For more information, visit www.BBBS-JEM.org or call 1-877-776-1636 for more information.