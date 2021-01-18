This month marks National Mentoring Month, according to a Big Brothers Big Sisters spokesperson.
National Mentoring Month began in 2002 by MENTOR National and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health as a means of focusing national attention on the need for mentors, and to draw attention to how each of us — individuals, businesses, government agencies, schools, faith communities and nonprofits — can work together to increase the number of mentors to help ensure positive outcomes for our local youth.
This campaign celebrates mentoring and the positive effect it can have on young lives. Its goals are to:
- Raise awareness of mentoring in its various forms
- Recruit individuals to mentor, especially in programs that have waiting lists of young people
- Promote the rapid growth of mentoring by recruiting organizations to engage their constituents in mentoring
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean Counties (BBBS-JEM) has provided mentoring services in McKean County since 1980, Elk County since 2001 and Jefferson County since 2008 and last year expanded their service area to include the DuBois School District zip codes.
In celebration of National Mentoring Month, BBBS-JEM is reaching out to communities for support in recruiting needed volunteer mentors. Currently there are 77 youth waiting for a volunteer to step forward and become their mentor. While COVID-19 has limited in person one-to-one contact, matches continue to find ways to connect with each other through texting, facetime, dropping off surprises or meeting outdoors when permitted.
Staff have been developing an eMentoring option to allow matches to meet virtually until the time they can safely meet in-person again. One hour a week is all it takes to connect with a child, build a friendship and show them you care.
Businesses and industries who may be able to provide comp time for employees who enroll as a volunteer are much needed. Groups and organizations who may be able to encourage several of their members to volunteer are also sought. Individual adults and teens, ages 16 and older, can become a volunteer and now is the time to join Big Brothers Big Sisters of JEM.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a program of The Guidance Center. For more information on how you can become a part of the team call 371-0613 or 877-776-1636. Bigger Together in 2021.