DuBOIS — Wilcox Winery has designated several Big Brothers Big Sisters programs within their marketing areas to be the recipient of this year’s special label wine, “Fearless.”
From now until the limited edition sells out, $2 from each sale will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The wine may be purchased online, at the DuBois or Wilcox locations, or at Elk County Foods in Ridgway and Johnsonburg.
Winery staff stated creating a new wine and donating some of the proceeds is something they do each year to give back to their communities. Program staff for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean Counties shared their excitement and appreciation to be part of this endeavor.
Fearless is a sweet, fruity, and absolutely delicious Mango-Moscato. Big Brothers Big Sisters would like to encourage everyone to try “Fearless” and consider purchasing as gifts for the upcoming holiday seasons.
For more information on Fearless visit https://wineryatwilcox.com/shop/. For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean Counties call 1-877-776-1636.